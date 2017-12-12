Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Bounces back in loss
Jarry saved 26 of 27 shots during Monday's 2-1 loss to Colorado.
After allowing 10 goals through his previous three outings for an .859 save percentage and 4.28 GAA, this was a nice rebound from the Jarry. He's now appeared in eight consecutive games for the Penguins with Matt Murray (lower body) on the shelf, but the two-time champion is nearing a return. As a result, the 22-year-old rookie will likely return to backup duty or potentially return to the minors to see consistent starts. A huge decline in fantasy value is looming.
