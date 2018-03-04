Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Bounces back versus Islanders
Jarry allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Islanders on Saturday.
This was the bounce-back game the Penguins and owners needed from Jarry. In his last two games, he posted an .816 save percentage and allowed nine goals in just over four periods. Despite the hiccup this past week, Jarry has still yielded two goals or less in four of his last seven games. With a strong performance Saturday, Jarry is the frontrunner to start again if Matt Murray remains sidelined with a concussion next week.
