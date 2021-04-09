Jarry made 22 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Jarry bounced back after surrendering four goals in one period to the Rangers on Tuesday, and Pittsburgh carried play in front of him in the rematch. The Penguins finished with a 32-24 edge in shots and never trailed in the game. Jarry skated to the bench flexing his leg after New York's second goal in the third period, but it was evidently an equipment problem or minor injury, as he stayed in the game and finished out the win. Pittsburgh will be right back in action Friday in New Jersey, so Casey DeSmith will likely get the nod in net for that one.