Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Breaks 3-game winning streak
Jarry allowed four goals on 16 shots during two periods in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
The rookie netminder should probably receive a pass for his poor performance in Toronto because he was very good in his previous three starts, but inconsistent goaltending has been an issue with the Penguins without Matt Murray. Jarry has allowed at least four goals in five of his last 11 appearances. He's been good in those other six games during that stretch, but not stellar enough to make up for him laying an egg practically every other appearance.
