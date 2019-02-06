Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Brought up to big club
The Penguins recalled Jarry from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis Wednesday.
Matt Murray is currently dealing with an upper-body injury, so Jarry will likely back up Casey DeSmith against the Panthers on Thursday if Murray's unable to go. The 23-year-old backstop has compiled a 15-9-1 record while posting a 2.75 GAA and .912 save percentage in 27 AHL appearances this season.
