The Penguins recalled Jarry from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis Wednesday.

Matt Murray is currently dealing with an upper-body injury, so Jarry will likely back up Casey DeSmith against the Panthers on Thursday if Murray's unable to go. The 23-year-old backstop has compiled a 15-9-1 record while posting a 2.75 GAA and .912 save percentage in 27 AHL appearances this season.