Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Brutal matchup on tap
Jarry will stop pucks as Saturday's home starter versus the Lightning, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
This will be the third start of the season for Jarry, who's served as the understudy to two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray in Pittsburgh. Having such limited NHL experience, it's tough to extract meaning from Jarry's career peripherals (0-1-2, 2.91 GAA, .897 save percentage), but it's worth noting that he's being pitted against the league's top offense and therefore isn't a recommended streaming option in daily fantasy leagues. However, anything can happen in today's NHL.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Comes up short against Predators•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Receives starting nod Saturday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Takes tough-luck loss Thursday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Making season debut Thursday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Called up to NHL•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Allows two goals in overtime win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...