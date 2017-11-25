Jarry will stop pucks as Saturday's home starter versus the Lightning, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

This will be the third start of the season for Jarry, who's served as the understudy to two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray in Pittsburgh. Having such limited NHL experience, it's tough to extract meaning from Jarry's career peripherals (0-1-2, 2.91 GAA, .897 save percentage), but it's worth noting that he's being pitted against the league's top offense and therefore isn't a recommended streaming option in daily fantasy leagues. However, anything can happen in today's NHL.