Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Bumped down to minors
Jarry was sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
Jarry has seen his role with the team decrease in February as he's only made two appearances, and just let up four goals on 16 shots Saturday against Florida. The 22-year-old still has a .916 save percentage on the season, but it appears Pittsburgh is giving Casey DeSmith a shot at the backup goaltending position under Matt Murray.
