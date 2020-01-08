Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Busy in win over Golden Knights
Jarry made 31 saves on 34 shots in Tuesday's win over the Golden Knights.
Jarry faced more than twice as many shots as Marc-Andre Fleury, but the former still got better goal support. The win ended a two-game mini-skid for Jarry, who improved to 14-6-1 with a 2.04 GAA and a .934 save percentage in 21 games. The road ahead isn't much easier for the 24-year-old, who will likely start Friday's game against the second-ranked Avalanche offense (3.61 goals per game).
