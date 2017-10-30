Jarry was reassigned to the NHL on Monday.

After Casey DeSmith posted a disappointing .800 save percentage throughout his two period debut Sunday, Jarry will now be handed the opportunity to win the backup gig to Matt Murray. The 22-year-old hasn't had a great start to his year recording a .897 save percentage in five games in the minors, but notched an impressive 2.15 GAA and .925 save percentage during the 2016-17 season also in the AHL. Regardless Jarry likely won't see much ice time and figures only to start if Murray needs rest, or Pittsburgh faces back-to-back games.