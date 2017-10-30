Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Called up to NHL
Jarry was reassigned to the NHL on Monday.
After Casey DeSmith posted a disappointing .800 save percentage throughout his two period debut Sunday, Jarry will now be handed the opportunity to win the backup gig to Matt Murray. The 22-year-old hasn't had a great start to his year recording a .897 save percentage in five games in the minors, but notched an impressive 2.15 GAA and .925 save percentage during the 2016-17 season also in the AHL. Regardless Jarry likely won't see much ice time and figures only to start if Murray needs rest, or Pittsburgh faces back-to-back games.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Allows two goals in overtime win•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will get one period of action•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Expected to spend year in minors•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Comes up short in NHL debut•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Draws first career start Sunday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...