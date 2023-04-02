Jarry turned aside 31 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

The netminder did great against most of Boston's roster, stopping 27 of 28 shots directed at him from players who weren't David Pastrnak. Unfortunately, Pasta's hat trick proved to be the difference. The loss dropped the Penguins out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but they do still have a game in hand on the teams they're trying to catch, the Panthers and Islanders. Jarry's recent play hasn't helped matters, and since the beginning of March, the 27-year-old is 4-4-1 with a 3.61 GAA and .879 save percentage.