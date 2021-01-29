Jarry made 16 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins on Thursday.

It was a tough haul for Jarry who got little support from his teammates -- they only mustered 17 shots on Jaroslav Halak. But his compete level was questioned by fans all game long. The game-winning goal was off a tip on a long, dribbling floater that was more than a touch soft. Then the insurance goal by Patrice Bergeron came on a weak backhand after Jarry was out-of-place and way out of shape in the blue paint. Criticism of Jarry is growing among fans and fantasy managers stress about activating him. He can bounce back, but we want to see a bit of it before we recommend him again.