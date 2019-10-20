Jarry gave up two goals on 23 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Jarry played well against Vegas, but it was Marc-Andre Fleury's night, as the former Penguin netminder was brilliant in his return to Pittsburgh. The loss evens Jarry's 2019-20 record at 1-1-0, and now the Penguins will probably go back to Matt Murray on Tuesday against Florida, but an official announcement has yet to come.