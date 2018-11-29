Jarry allowed five goals on 25 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old wasn't nearly as good going up against the NHL's No. 1 offense as he was in his first start against the Bruins. The Penguins overall weren't sharp early, and then an unfortunate bounce led to the game-winning goal in the third. Jarry hurt his numbers further by yielding an insurance marker following an empty-net goal. Jarry is 0-1-1 with an .887 save percentage in two starts this season.