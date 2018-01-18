Jarry stopped 28 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

All four of the goals he allowed came in a second period in which Jarry faced 14 shots, and the Penguins' offense wasn't able to dig out of the hole in the third. The 22-year-old rookie has seen action in five straight games, putting together a respectable .914 save percentage (128-for-140) over that stretch, and with Matt Murray (personal) having no set date to return to the team, Jarry may have to continue carrying the load in net for Pittsburgh in the short term.