Jarry stopped 45 of 48 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Jarry's 45 saves, 34 of which came at even strength, represented a career high for the 24-year-old. He's only been called upon to make three starts behind No. 1 goalie Matt Murray, but he's been terrific each time, logging a 2.02 GAA and .939 save percentage. Murray remains the undisputed workhorse, but Jarry becomes a very intriguing waiver option should something happen to Murray.