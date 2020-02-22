Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Carved up by Sabres
Jarry made 21 saves in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.
Buffalo lit the lamp just 14 seconds into the game, setting the tone on a rough afternoon for Jarry. The loss snapped his four-game winning streak, but on the season the 24-year-old still boasts a razor-sharp 2.23 GAA and .927 save percentage.
