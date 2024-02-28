Jarry stopped 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Jarry won his third straight start, though it wasn't without adversity. The Canucks took a 2-0 lead in the first period and scored a shortie in the second to go up 3-2. The Penguins were persistent, with Lars Eller tying the game in the third and setting up Erik Karlsson's tally in overtime. Jarry is up to 17-17-4 with a 2.57 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 39 appearances this season. The Penguins' road trip continues Thursday in Seattle.