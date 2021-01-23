Jarry turned aside 31 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

New York scored three goals in just over three minutes early in the second period to seize a two-goal lead, but Jarry maintained his focus and helped get Pittsburgh to extra time before looking good in the shootout to earn the extra point. After a rough start to the season, the 25-year-old looked more like the netminder who made Matt Murray expendable last year, and Jarry's spot as the Pens' No. 1 goalie still seems secure.