Jarry allowed two goals on seven shots in relief of starter Casey DeSmith (lower body) in Monday's 7-2 loss to Philadelphia.
Jarry replaced the injured DeSmith at the start of the third period with the Flyers trailing 4-2 and gave up a pair of power-play goals by Sidney Crosby and Jason Zucker in the first 8:24 of the frame. Jarry was already the likely starter for Tuesday's rematch with the Flyers, and Jarry's injury all but assures it.
