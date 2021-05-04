Jarry allowed two goals on seven shots in relief of starter Casey DeSmith (lower body) in Monday's 7-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Jarry replaced the injured DeSmith at the start of the third period with the Flyers trailing 4-2 and gave up a pair of power-play goals by Sidney Crosby and Jason Zucker in the first 8:24 of the frame. Jarry was already the likely starter for Tuesday's rematch with the Flyers, and Jarry's injury all but assures it.