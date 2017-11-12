Jarry stopped 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Predators.

It was only the second start of the season for the 22-year-old backup, who won't see much crease time behind workhorse Matt Murray. He wasn't great Saturday, but Jarry stood tall in the third period to help Pittsburgh earn a point. He was excellent in his other outing and is yet to lose in regulation, so the Pengins likely won't hesitate to give Murray a night off when he needs it. He's only got three career NHL games under the belt, but Jarry has showed some flashes of the goaltender he could become one day.