Jarry stopped 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Predators.

It was only the second start of the season for the 22-year-old backup, who won't see much crease time behind workhorse Matt Murray. He wasn't great Saturday, but Jarry stood tall in the third period to help Pittsburgh earn a point. He was excellent in his other outing and is yet to lose in regulation, so the Pengins likely won't hesitate to give Murray a night off when he needs it. He's only got three career NHL games under the belt, but Jarry has showed some flashes of the goaltender he could become one day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories