Jarry (upper body) was labeled day-to-day by coach Mike Sullivan on Wednesday who told reporters, 'Tristan, right now, is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He did not skate today."

Jarry picked up his third straight win in Monday's clash with the Islanders despite making just five saves before being sidelined following the first period. With the netminder not getting onto the ice Wednesday, it's hard to imagine he'll get the starting nod against the Bruins on Thursday even if he is healthy enough to serve as the backup, which means Casey DeSmith should be in line to start.