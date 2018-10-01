Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Considered day-to-day
Jarry (leg) was labeled day-to-day by coach Mike Sullivan on Monday.
Even if Jarry's injury isn't serious, it could be the determining factor for the club as it decides who should be the No. 2 behind Matt Murray. The British Columbia native will need to be either placed on injured reserve or, if healthy, sent to the minors ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline.
