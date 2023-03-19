Jarry stopped 13 of 17 shots before being pulled in the second period of Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Rangers.

Jarry entered the contest looking for revenge after he allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Thursday, but instead, things went even worse for him. By the time Jarry left the game, the Rangers' lead had swelled to 4-0, and he was ultimately charged with the loss. The 27-year-old dropped to 20-9-6 with a 3.03 GAA and .907 save percentage in 38 contests this season. He's allowed at least three goals in six of his last seven outings, and the timing of his cold stretch is problematic for the Penguins, who are in a fierce battle for a Wild Card spot.