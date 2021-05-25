Jarry allowed three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Penguins in Game 5.

Jarry wandered out of his net to play the puck in the opening minute of the second overtime, but his attempted breakout pass went right to New York's Josh Bailey in the high slot, and Bailey buried it for the game-winner. It was a tough loss to swallow for Jarry and the Penguins, who outshot the Islanders 50-28. Jarry owns a 2.85 GAA and .902 save percentage in the series, but the latter mark has dipped below .900 in each of the last three contests.