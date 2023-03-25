Jarry (lower body) could be the backup goaltender Saturday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Jarry participated in practice Saturday after missing Thursday's game. If Jarry isn't able to back up, then Dustin Tokarski will be on the bench with Casey DeSmith starting. Jarry is 21-10-6 with a 2.98 GAA and .908 save percentage this season.