Jarry (foot) is a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 7 against the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Jarry, Louis Domingue and Alex D'Orio all participated in the team's optional morning skate Sunday, and though head coach Mike Sullivan wouldn't name his starting netminder, Jarry departed the ice first. Out with a broken foot since April 16, a span of 12 games, Jarry practiced in a full capacity Friday. However, it's hard to say if he'll get the nod to return in a high-stakes, hostile environment at Madison Square Garden for Game 7. We should know more once pregame warmups commence around 6:30 p.m. EDT.