Jarry (upper body) could play as soon as Saturday versus New Jersey, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry skated on Friday and while he is not quite ready to go Friday in Long Island, he has not been ruled out Saturday. Jarry last played Jan. 22 in a 2-1 overtime loss to New Jersey. He is 16-5-5 with a 2.65 GAA and .921 save percentage this season.