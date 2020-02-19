Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Cruises to 20th win
Jarry made 34 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
The Pens staked him to a 5-0 lead in the second period before Jarry finally got solved by Auston Matthews. The 24-year-old goalie has won four straight starts to bring him up to 20 on the season, and Jarry now sports a dazzling 2.13 GAA and .931 save percentage.
