Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Cruises to sixth straight win
Jarry allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 win over the Senators on Monday.
Jarry had a lead nearly from the get-go when Evgeni Malkin put the Penguins ahead just 27 seconds into the game. They never looked back, which earned Jarry his sixth straight win. The 24-year-old improved to 13-5-0 with a 1.88 GAA and a .938 save percentage in 18 appearances. The Penguins' next game is Thursday versus the Sharks.
