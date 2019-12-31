Jarry allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 win over the Senators on Monday.

Jarry had a lead nearly from the get-go when Evgeni Malkin put the Penguins ahead just 27 seconds into the game. They never looked back, which earned Jarry his sixth straight win. The 24-year-old improved to 13-5-0 with a 1.88 GAA and a .938 save percentage in 18 appearances. The Penguins' next game is Thursday versus the Sharks.