Jarry turned aside 28 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Philly did tie the game at 1-1 on a Tyson Foerster power-play tally early in the second period, but Jarry shut the door from there. The veteran netminder has won three straight starts since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him most of November, seizing the No. 1 job in the Pittsburgh crease back from Arturs Silovs by posting a 2.51 GAA and .912 save percentage since rejoining the roster.