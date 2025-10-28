Jarry made 26 saves in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first period, but Jarry tightened things up the rest of the way as the Penguins took control. It's the third straight win for the veteran netminder as he works in a strict rotation with Arturs Silovs, and through five starts on the season Jarry has gone 4-1-0 with a 2.62 GAA and .917 save percentage -- a big improvement on the 2.96 GAA and .903 save percentage he'd managed over the previous three campaigns combined.