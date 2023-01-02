Jarry left Monday's matchup with the Bruins due to a lower-body injury.
Head coach Mike Sullivan did not have an update on Jarry after the contest, so it's unclear if he'll be able to suit up Thursday in Vegas. He stopped all eight shots he faced before leaving the game while Casey Desmith allowed two goals on 16 shots in relief.
