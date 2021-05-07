Jarry suffered an upper-body injury and will miss the season finale against Buffalo on Saturday but is expected to be ready for the playoffs. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Tristan is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Casey is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. They will be available for the playoffs, but neither one of them will be available for tomorrow's game."

Jarry finished Thursday's clash with the Sabres, though he did concede four goals on 23 shots. Without either of their primary netminders available, Pittsburgh will likely turn to Max Lagace for the season finale, which won't improve their chances of clinching the East Division title.