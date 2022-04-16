Jarry (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

This is a major loss for the Penguins, as Jarry has operated as the team's No. 1 netminder throughout the season, going 34-18-6 while posting a respectable 2.42 GAA and .919 save percentage through 58 appearances. For now, Casey DeSmith will take over as Pittsburgh's No. 1 option in goal with Louis Domingue serving as his backup.