Jarry will be in goal for Tuesday's road clash with Philadelphia.
Jarry came into Monday's matchup with the Penguins already trailing and conceded two goals on just seven shots in the third period. Excluding his relief appearances, the 26-year-old netminder went 8-1-1 with a 2.08 GAA in his previous 10 contests and will look to regain his form Tuesday.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Comes off bench in loss•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Second shutout in last four games•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Backstops overtime victory•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Defending crease against Caps•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Winning streak snapped at four•