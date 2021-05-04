Jarry will be in goal for Tuesday's road clash with Philadelphia.

Jarry came into Monday's matchup with the Penguins already trailing and conceded two goals on just seven shots in the third period. Excluding his relief appearances, the 26-year-old netminder went 8-1-1 with a 2.08 GAA in his previous 10 contests and will look to regain his form Tuesday.

