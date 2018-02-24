Jarry will start in goal against the Panthers, who will host the contest, Josh Yohe of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The Cats are desperately attempting to claw their way into the playoff picture. According to sportsclubstats.com, their odds of winding up in the postseason are currently set at 30.6 percent, so Jarry should buckle up and get ready for what promises to be an intense clash. The rookie backup has risen to the occasion this season, winning 10 of 19 games (two shutouts) to complement a 2.41 GAA and .921 save percentage. He's a terrific streaming option in daily settings, as Jarry is supported by a fearsome Penguins offense that ranks first overall on the power play and seventh in goals per game.