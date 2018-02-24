Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Defending cage in Florida
Jarry will start in goal against the Panthers, who will host the contest, Josh Yohe of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
The Cats are desperately attempting to claw their way into the playoff picture. According to sportsclubstats.com, their odds of winding up in the postseason are currently set at 30.6 percent, so Jarry should buckle up and get ready for what promises to be an intense clash. The rookie backup has risen to the occasion this season, winning 10 of 19 games (two shutouts) to complement a 2.41 GAA and .921 save percentage. He's a terrific streaming option in daily settings, as Jarry is supported by a fearsome Penguins offense that ranks first overall on the power play and seventh in goals per game.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Prevails over Blue Jackets•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting against Columbus•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Recalled from minors•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Not starting Thursday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Back in goal Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...