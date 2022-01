Jarry will defend the blue paint against Anaheim on Tuesday, per Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Jarry has posted a 17-6-4 record with a 1.94 GAA and a .931 save percentage this season. This will be the top-10 fantasy goalie's first meeting of the season with Anaheim, a team that has averaged 30.42 shots on goal per game.