Jarry will patrol the crease on the road against Nashville on Tuesday, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

Since returning from a second extended stint on the sidelines, Jarry is sporting a less-than-stellar 4.14 GAA and a 1-2-0 record. With backup Casey DeSmith underwhelming in relief of Jarry, fantasy players can likely expect Jarry to continue to see the majority of the starts moving forward.