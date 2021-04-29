Jarry will be between the pipes versus Washington on the road Thursday.

Jarry will be hoping to celebrate his birthday at the end of the night with a win over Washington, which would give the club an edge in the East Division title race. In his previous four clashes with the Capitals, the British Columbia native is 2-2-0 with a .914 save percentage and 2.77 GAA. The netminder won't have to worry about facing Alex Ovechkin (lower body) while also potentially getting back his own Russian teammate in Evgeni Malkin (lower body), who is considered a game-time decision.