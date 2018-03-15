Jarry will start in the visiting net Thursday against the Canadiens, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry allowed four pucks past him in Saturday's loss to the Maple Leafs, putting an end to his previous three-game winning streak. After a couple nights off in favor of Case DeSmith, the Penguins return to Jarry for the second game of a back-to-back set, squaring off against a Canadiens club averaging just 2.83 goals per game at home this season.