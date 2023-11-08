Jarry (upper body) left Tuesday's game versus the Ducks after a collision with Adam Henrique in the second period, per Sportsnet.

Jarry's head snapped back in the collision, and he was also seen bleeding after the puck hit him in the face. It's unclear which event led to the injury, but the 28-year-old netminder exited the game with 1:45 left in the middle frame and didn't return for the third period. He stopped all 21 shots he faced prior to his injury. If Jarry is out for any length of time, Magnus Hellberg would likely take over the starting duties.