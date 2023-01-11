Jarry (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday retroactive to Jan. 2.

Jarry's designation for IR doesn't change his recovery timeline as he could technically be activated ahead of the team's clash with Winnipeg on Friday. Having said that, with Jarry just resuming skating Tuesday, he probably should be expected to miss the club's upcoming back-to-back against the Jets and Hurricanes on Friday and Saturday, respectively. In his stead, Casey DeSmith and Dustin Tokarski figure to split the upcoming games.