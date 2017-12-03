Jarry's dominance over Buffalo continued Saturday with a 32-save, 5-1 win.

He has allowed just a single goal in two games against the Sabres. Starter Matt Murray is -- you guessed it -- once again out for a long period of time and the crease appears to be Jarry's to lose. So far, so stellar. Take advantage.

