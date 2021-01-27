Jarry made 33 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The 25-year-old netminder came up with some big stops just to get the game to OT, but after Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang failed to solve Tuukka Rask on a two-on-nothing break in extra time, Jarry came up short in a similar spot against Craig Smith and David Krejci. The 33 saves were still a season high for Jarry, who now sports a .917 save percentage over his last three starts and seems to be putting his poor start to the campaign behind him.