Jarry turned aside 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. The Penguins never led in the game, and each time they tied it up, Jarry gave up a go-ahead goal less than three minutes later. The netminder has only one win in his last five appearances, going 1-1-1 with a 4.54 GAA and .845 save percentage, but Pittsburgh will likely stick with the 27-year-old as its No. 1 in the hopes he regains his form before the playoffs -- assuming the Pens even make it with Jarry playing this poorly.