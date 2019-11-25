Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Draws start Monday
Jarry will face the Flames at home Monday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
This could be the start of a shift in how the Penguins work their netminders. Prior to Monday, Jarry had only started on the second game of back-to-back contests. He's currently dominating to the tune of a 1.81 GAA and .945 save percentage. Another strong outing Monday could force head coach Mike Sullivan to split the reps between Jarry and the incumbent starter, Matt Murray.
