Jarry registered 33 saves on 35 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to New Jersey on Sunday.

The Devils couldn't solve Jarry until defenseman Sami Vatanen connected on a one-timer from the point just under five minutes into the second period. That was the only goal allowed in regulation time by Jarry, who was beaten on a Jesper Bratt wraparound in overtime for the game-winner. Jarry has lost consecutive starts for the first time since late January, but he's still enjoying arguably his best stretch of the season, putting up a .942 save percentage over his last five starts. The lowly Sabres are up next for Jarry and the Penguins on Wednesday and Thursday.