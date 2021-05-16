Jarry allowed four goals on 41 shots Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 1.

Jarry was vulnerable to high shots in this one, with three of New York's four tallies going top shelf. Kyle Palmieri's goal that opened the scoring in the first period came on a harmless-looking 2-on-2 entry, and Palmieri's winner in overtime from the bottom of the right circle somehow found space between Jarry's shoulder and the near post. The 26-year-old Jarry went 25-9-3 during the regular season but will need a stronger performance in Game 2.