Jarry allowed four goals on seven shots in the first period of Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Canadiens.

It was a tough night for Jarry, who allowed four unanswered goals in the first period before he was replaced by Casey DeSmith to start the second. Jarry was spared the loss, however, as the Penguins would tie the game 4-4 in the second before ultimately falling 6-4. The 27-year-old netminder is 20-7-6 with a .910 save percentage on the season. He'll have a chance to bounce back Thursday when the Penguins visit the Rangers.