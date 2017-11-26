Jarry made 33 saves in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

It was Jarry's first career win. He doesn't get enough ice time to warrant owning him, even as a handcuff to Matt Murray -- this was just his third start of the season. But it is certainly a game Jarry will remember. He held the league's most-prolific offensive players (Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov) off the scoresheet.