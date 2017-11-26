Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Earns first NHL win
Jarry made 33 saves in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday night.
It was Jarry's first career win. He doesn't get enough ice time to warrant owning him, even as a handcuff to Matt Murray -- this was just his third start of the season. But it is certainly a game Jarry will remember. He held the league's most-prolific offensive players (Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov) off the scoresheet.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Brutal matchup on tap•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Comes up short against Predators•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Receives starting nod Saturday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Takes tough-luck loss Thursday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Making season debut Thursday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Called up to NHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...